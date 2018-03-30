Kovac will be Bayern’s next coach, says Matthaeus

Berlin, April 1 (IANS) The mood of 2013 treble winners Bayern Munich couldn’t be better after thrashing Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund 6-0.

While only one more point is needed to secure the sixth consecutive league championship, the club is said to have made a decision on their most pressing issue, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to rumours, the Bavarians have succeeded in finding a successor to 72-year-old Jupp Heynckes in advance of their Champions League quarter-final against FC Sevilla this Tuesday evening.

German legend and former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaeus told German TV that he is convinced that Eintracht Frankfurt coach Nico Kovac will take over the job in Munich from next season.

“I heard the news from several independent sources within the club,” the former Bayern professional stressed.

Berlin-born Kovac said he would fulfil his contract with Frankfurt that runs until 2019 “if nothing comes in between.” The coach with Croatian roots then told German media to make investigations about Bayern’s next coach at the club itself.

Meanwhile Munich’s chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stated the club would announce a new coach following Heynckes by the end of the month.

“It will be a German-speaking coach,” Rummenigge emphasised.

The former German international striker said the club was investigating its options after Heynckes informed them that he intended to depart at the end of the 2017/2018 season.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has talked to several candidates, Rummenigge stressed adding that Thomas Tuchel told Bayern that he has already signed a contract with a leading European club for the next season. Rumours indicate the former Dortmund coach is about to join Paris St Germain.

The French sports newspaper “L’ Equipe” spoke about German options for the country’s leading club on its front page. Alongside Tuchel, Germany’s national coach Joachim Loew was also mentioned.

But Loew denied plans to take over a club as he is entirely concentrated on the 2018 World Cup.

Paris coach Unai Emery is said to be departing after his contract is unlikely to be extended as St. Germain failed to proceed beyond the last 16 in the Champions League after being beaten 5-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid.

Rummenigge said everybody in Munich is relaxed when it comes to the coaching issue.

Kovac is said to be a real option for Bayern. The Hamburg-based sports magazine “Sport-Bid” reports that the 46-year-old has an exit clause in his Frankfurt contract should he receive an offer from Bayern.

The former defensive midfielder played 34 times for Bayern and was part of the team together with Salihamidzic from 2001-2003. Kovac’s family lives in Salzburg, only 130 kilometers from Munich.

Kovac’s lack of experience as a club coach on the international stage is not said to be an obstacle. During his playing career, he appeared in the Champions League and UEFA Cup as well as winning 83 caps for Croatia.

He additionally was his country’s Croatian national coach from 2013 to 2015.

Other names being bandied about are Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann and Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

While rumours about Kovac are growing, Rummenigge ruled out a move for star striker Robert Lewandowski. According to several Spanish media reports, the Pole has agreed on a deal with 2017 Champions League winner Real Madrid and asked Bayern to allow him to leave this summer.

“I’m happy to take bets but I’m telling you he will be playing for Bayern next season as he has a valid contract that expires in 2021,” Rummenigge said.

Other than Lewandowski, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal could be leaving as media reports speak of a possible bid from Manchester United.

–IANS

ajb/bg