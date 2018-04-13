Kovind in MP to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti

Indore, April 14 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday was in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti.

Kovind garlanded Ambedkar’s statue in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot.

The three-day celebration in Mhow — also known as Dr Ambedkar Nagar — to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar kicked off on Thursday, an official said.

Security has been beefed up in the area for Kovind’s visit.

–IANS

