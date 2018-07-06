Kovind leaves for Delhi after two-day Goa visit

Panaji, July 8 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday held a meeting with top Goa government officials and high court judges before he left for Delhi at the end of his two-day visit to the coastal state.

Kovind also visited the Basilica of Bom Jesus, a UNESCO world heritage site in the popular Old Goa Church complex and the Mangueshi Temple in Mardol, nearly 35 km from Panaji.

Kovind was seen off at the Dabolim International Airport by Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and senior officials.

Kovind arrived here with his wife Savita on Saturday and addressed the Goa University’s 30th annual convocation and attended a civic reception hosted in his honour by the state government.

–IANS

