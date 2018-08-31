Kovind, Modi greet nation on Janmashtami

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Janmashtami.

“Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion…The teachings of Lord Krishna have a universal message — Nishkam Karma.

“May this festival inspire us to follow the path of virtue and righteousness in thought, word and deed,” the President tweeted.

The Prime Minister also tweeted: “Janmashtami greetings to everyone.”

The birthday of Lord Krishna is celebrated as Janmashtami with great gusto across the country every year.

