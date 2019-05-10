Kovind, Modi greet nation on National Technology Day

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exchanged greetings on the occasion of National Technology Day.

Kovind, in his tweet, said: “Greetings to our scientific community on National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the Pokhran Tests of 1998. India is committed to using technology to accelerate the developmental process, and ensure a dignified existence for every citizen.”

Modi tweeted: “Greetings on National Technology Day! We remember with immense pride the accomplishment of our scientists on this day in 1998. The hard work of our scientists has always ensured a stronger and safer India. May we continue leveraging the power of technology for national progress.”

Modi added: “The patriotism and farsightedness of Atal Ji and his team have a major role to play in the success of tests of 1998. Atal Ji’s unwavering faith in our scientists proved valuable during that crucial time. It also demonstrated the difference a strong political leadership makes.”

The day holds a significant milestone in the history of country’s technological innovations as India successfully tested nuclear bombs in Pokhran on May 11, 1998 and is commemorated every year by honouring the architects of such innovations.

