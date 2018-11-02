Kovind, Modi greet Uttarakhand on Statehood Day

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on their Statehood Day.

“Greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on foundation day. May the state continue to prosper and develop in the years to come,” the President tweeted.

Greeting the people of Devbhumi (God’s land), Modi tweeted in Hindi: “The confluence of nature, progress and rich culture will continue to establish new records on the path of development.”

After a long-drawn agitation, Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh as the 27th state under the Bharatiya Janata Party government on this day in 2000.

