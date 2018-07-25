Kovind, Modi pay tribute to Kargil heroes

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to the martyrs of Kargil on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to those who served the nation during Operation Vijay.

President Kovind said every Indian acknowledges the efforts and gallantry of India’s armed forces.

“We salute the ultimate sacrifice of the martyrs of Kargil, and record our everlasting debt to their families,” he tweeted.

Modi also tweeted: “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation pays homage to all those who served the nation during Operation Vijay. Our brave soldiers ensured that India remains protected and gave a befitting answer to those who tried to vitiate the atmosphere of peace.”

Hailing former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, “India will always remember with pride, the outstanding political leadership provided by Atal ji during Operation Vijay. He led from the front, supported our armed forces and clearly articulated India’s stand at the world stage.”

Home Minister Rajnath Singh added: “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we salute the unflinching courage and supreme sacrifice of all those soldiers who fought valiantly in 1999. Every Indian citizen is proud of their heroism and service to the nation.”

