Kovind, PM tweet tributes on Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday led a host of personalities in tweeting their tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his ‘Prakash Utsav’ or birth anniversary.

#GuruGobindSingh trended with 17.6K tweets.

The 10th Sikh master was born in 1666 in Patna Sahib in Bihar. A spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary falls in either December or January.

President Kovind tweeted: “Homage to Guru Gobind Singh ji on his birth anniversary. He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding the values of truth, justice and compassion. The life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh ji continue to inspire us.”

The Vice President tweeted: “Greetings to fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today. Throughout his life, Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji stood up against injustice. His teachings transcend time and will remain relevant for all times.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in English and Punjabi: “We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh ji on his Prakash Parv (birth anniversary).”

Modi also posted a video highlighting Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings and values.

“Guru Gobind Singh’s values are at the roots of the creation of new India. I believe that all of us will strengthen our resolve of creating new India by following Guru Gobind Singh’s path,” the Prime Minister said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “I bow in reverence to Guru Gobind Singh ji, who sacrificed his all to protect his religion and nation and fought against injustice and oppression.”

Aam Aadmi Party leader Swati Maliwal too paid her tribute to the 10th Sikh Guru, saying that “his courage and teachings had enlightened humanity.”

Cricketer Suresh Raina also tweeted his greetings on the occasion, apart from former cricketer V.V.S. Laxman who paid tribute to Guru Gobind Singh ji.

