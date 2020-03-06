Kovind’s UP visit cancelled due to corona scare

Lucknow, March 11 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind’s scheduled programme in Sonbhadra district on March 15 has been cancelled in view of coronavirus scare in the country.

President Kovind was scheduled to attend Vanvasi Samagam and also inaugurate the newly-built school and hostel of Seva Samarpan Sansthan of Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram at Seva Kunj Ashram, Chapki in Sonbhadra distric.

Yogendra Bahadur Singh, Additional District Magistrate, said in a statement, “The district administration was gearing up for the programme that was scheduled to be held there. A large number of people were expected to attend the program but the event has been cancelled.”

The deadly virus, which originated from Wuhan in China, has infected 110,337 people in more than 90 countries in nearly three months.

–IANS

amita/skp/