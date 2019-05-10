KPSC head asks Kerala to pay for his wife’s travel

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (IANS) Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman M.K. Sakeer has asked the government to foot the travel expenses of his wife whenever she accompanies him on official trips.

The letter, made available to public on Sunday, says Kerala should follow the practice of other states in this regard.

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on a trip to Europe, any decision is expected only after his return later this month.

The KPSC, recruitment agency for all government jobs, also advises the government on matters related to civil services.

