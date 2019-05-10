KPSC head’s request to pay for wife’s trips rejected

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) A request by M.K. Sakeer, Chairman of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), asking the state government to bear expenses of his wife whenever she accompanies him on official trips has been rejected.

The request was rejected by the General Administration Department (GAD), which comes under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The GAD on Tuesday said such a facility was not in place even for spouses of Cabinet Ministers and hence it could not be cleared.

According to informed sources, the file has now been sent to Vijayan, who will return to the state next week after his European trip.

In his request, Sakeer said Kerala should follow what other states do in this regard.

The KPSC, a recruitment agency for all government jobs, also advises the state administration on matters related to civil services.

–IANS

