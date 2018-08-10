Krasinski in awe of massive world of ‘Jack Ryan’

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor John Krasinski says it is not possible to put his forthcoming series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” in any category.

“I don’t know if there is any way to categorise what we are working on, it is so massive,” Krasinski said in a statement to IANS.

“It definitely doesn’t feel like television,” he added.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”, which hails from the “Lost” duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV, is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, starring Krasinski and Abbie Cornish.

It centres on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications that launches him into the centre of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

The first season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 31. Its Season 2 will debut in 2019.

