Kris Jenner fears Caitlyn will reveal Kardashian family secrets

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Reality TV personality Kris Jenner is “running scared” that closely guarded family secrets will be spilled on “Im A Celebrity” by Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris, credited for turning the Kardashians into one of the world’s most famous families, has big concerns that the camp-mate will spill the beans, according to The Sun, reports mirror.co.uk.

Caitlyn hasn’t taken long to talk about her daughters and life back home after jetting into Australia on Sunday.

The 70-year-old has opened up about her transition to her fellow contestants and revealed all about her first “driving whilst female” experience.

Now Kris is said to be “scared and horrified” that she will say too much in the outback.

Caitlyn is reported to have commanded a huge £500,000 fee to appear on the show.

The officials of the network want value for money and that could spell trouble for those back home.

A source said: “Ever since Kris found out about Caitlyn’s massive fee she’s getting paid for the jungle, she’s been concerned Caitlyn is being paid to spill secrets about the family.

“Kris doesn’t care what Caitlyn says about her or their marriage. After all, she had her book and her TV show. But she’s scared and horrified about Caitlyn damaging Kim or Kylie’s brands by telling camp-mates about their off-screen private lives.

“Before Caitlyn left for Australia, she wished her good luck – and let her know she’d be watching to see what she says. She’s worried that Caitlyn will get into a confrontation and have a row – then talk about how awful her life married into the Kardashian family was for sympathy.”

–IANS

dc/vnc