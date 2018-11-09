Kris Jenner wants Kanye to ‘share’ some thoughts ‘privately’

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Reality TV star Kris Jenner wishes her son-in-law Kanye West would keep some of his strong opinions to himself.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” matriarch, 62, had a candid conversation about West on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, reports people.com.

Asked about her thoughts on his recent headlines, Jenner remained sympathetic towards daughter Kim Kardashian West’s husband.

“My job as a mom is just to be there for my kids and be support and love them. Kanye’s an amazing son-in-law. He’s an amazing dad and husband and friend and brother-in-law. So we know my son-in-law, Kanye,” she said.

“I think what I really want to do is be there to help him be the best version of himself that he can be,” she said, adding: “You’re always concerned when there’s controversy and drama and things are going on and it’s sometimes worrisome. When you have six kids and extended family and nine grandchildren, there’s a lot going on.

“And I just want to be there and be supportive and be there if he needs me. That’s really where my heart is.”

In the past few months, West has met with Trump in the Oval Office, delivered an impromptu speech in favor of the president on “Saturday Night Live”, called first for abolishing and then for amending the 13th Amendment, deleted his social media, and went on an epic TMZ rant in which he controversially called slavery a choice.

–IANS

nv/rb