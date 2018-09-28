Krishna Kapoor, widow of Raj Kapoor, dead

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Krishna Kapoor, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor, died here on Monday, said a family member. She was 87.

Krishna, who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

“Regret to announce I lost my mother early this morning. She died peacefully,” Randhir Kapoor tweeted.

The film industry took to Twitter to express their shock and sorrow over the news.

–IANS

