Kristen Bell finds monogamy tough

Los Angeles, July 29 (IANS) Actress Kristen Bell says monogamy in marriage is tough because she is still attracted to other people but she and her husband Dax Shepard are very honest with each other.

“I see the benefits of a society with monogamous relationships, but it’s difficult because you are still attracted to other people. Dax was in an open relationship in his 20s and it scared me when we first started dating. We do not have one and I do not know if we ever will,”Bell told The Mail on Sunday’s YOU Magazine.

However, she believes honesty is the key to a happy marriage and says she and Shepard, 43, are both open with each other when they are attracted to other people, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Bell, who is blessed with two daughters- five-year-old Lincoln and three-year-old Delta with husband, says motherhood isn’t always easy.

She said: “I love my kids more than life itself, but they are also disgusting, feral creatures who live in my home. My daughter gave me pinworms recently.”

The couple are not planning to expand their family, with Shepard going so far as to have a vasectomy after a pregnancy scare three years ago.

She said: “‘I told Dax, ‘I feel nauseous. I need you to get me a pregnancy test’ and I saw the blood drain out of his face. It was a false alarm, but four days later he got a vasectomy.”

