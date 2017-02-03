Kristen Stewart nervous about hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Kristen Stewart says she is anxious about hosting TV show “Saturday Night Live”.

The 26-year-old, who will be seen as the host on Saturday night, has admitted to suffering some last-minute nerves, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“For six years, I’ve been a total wuss about it, and then I was finally like, at some point you have to bite the bullet, you know … and just fail. It makes you stronger, man,” Stewart said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Stewart revealed she felt similarly nervous during the making of her new movie “Personal Shopper”, for which she rode a scooter in France without any training.

“They kind of let you do anything. Like I rode a scooter in the movie, I had two hours training beforehand. I feel like in the US they’d probably have me for a month with certification, insurance and all this stuff… I was genuinely terrified,” she said.

