Kriti Kharbanda spends a working birthday

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who turned 28 on Monday, spent her birthday shooting for “Housefull 4”.

“It’s been a great year and I’m grateful to God for being so kind and the audience for showering their love and support. I’ll be shooting all day for ‘Housefull 4’ on my birthday but no complaints,” Kriti said in a statement.

This year, the actress has had releases like “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se”, and she is always on the lookout for challenging opportunities.

Kriti will celebrate her special day with close friends once she wraps up her work for the day.

