Kriti Sanon dabbling between ‘different worlds’

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon, who will next be seen in “Raabta” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, has been busy shooting for both the films and dabbling between “different worlds”.

Kriti’s two-and-half month-long shoot for “Raabta” in Budapest was challenging for her due to cold weather conditions, especially when she was asked to wear clothes suitable for summer.

On the other hand, her one-and-half months’ shoot for “Bareilly Ki Barfi” in Lucknow demanded her to don winter clothes in humid weather conditions.

“Both ‘Raabta’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ are completely different worlds altogether. It was a lot of fun to shoot in Budapest and then going to Lucknow. Both the schedules were long so I got a lot of time to soak in their respective cultures, observe and learn,” Kriti said in a statement.

“Raabta”, a romantic-drama, also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and is scheduled to release on June 9.

“Bareilly Ki Barfi” will feature Kriti alongside Ayushmaan Khurana and Rajkummar Rao. The film will release on July 21.

