Kriti takes horse riding lessons for ‘Panipat’ (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon is taking up horse riding sessions for the upcoming period film “Panipat”.

Kriti on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with a horse and captioned it: “So good to be back with this beauty! Horse riding sessions start again with Suresh Sir and Amateur Riders Club. This time for ‘Panipat’.”

“Panipat” will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are part of the ambitious project.

It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Fractures are tiring: Farah Khan

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who has fractured her leg, says actress Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi was the last outing of the month for her, as she will now be on bed rest.

“First and last outing of the month for me! Sonam ki mehndi. Fractures are tiring! Back in bed from tonight on,” Farah wrote along side a photograph of herself and her triplets — Czar, Diva and Anya.

On Tuesday morning, Farah wished Sonam a good life with groom Anand Ahuja.

“Wishing my darling Sonam Kapoor all happiness and blessings! New journey begins today for Anand and you. Enrich each other in every way.”

Sana Khaan launches own face spa

Actress Sana Khaan, who is set to launch her own face spa, says skin care is her priority.

Sana shared a logo of the spa on social media, and wrote: “I love beauty and that is no secret to anyone be it make-up or skin care, skin care being my top priority! So finally I launch my own place called Face Spa which is all about the face only other details will follow soon.”

On the acting front, Sana was last seen in “Wajah Tum Ho” and did a special appearance in Akshay Kumar starrer “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”.

