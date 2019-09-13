Kronos appoints Sumeet Doshi as India Country Manager

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) US-based workforce management solutions provider Kronos Incorporated on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sumeet Doshi as Country Manager and Senior Director of Sales, India.

In this role, to be effective October 1, Doshi will be responsible for the execution of Kronos’ long-term strategy and growth in the Indian workforce management space.

Entering his 13th year with the company, Doshi will focus on driving regional growth through customer success from value-driven business solutions powered by new-age workforce management technologies from Kronos.

“His decades worth experience with Kronos, combined with our footprint in India, will enable us to deliver intuitive workforce management solutions and capabilities in India,” Neil J Solomon, Vice president, Asia Pacific and Latin America, at Kronos Incorporated, said on the appointment of Doshi.

Prior to joining Kronos, Doshi held marketing, sales, and business consulting roles at companies such as Aditya Birla Group, Oracle, and Tata Consultancy Services.

–IANS

gb/