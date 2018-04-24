Kroos highlights Real’s game-changing capabilities ahead of Bayern clash

Munich, April 24 (IANS) Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos on Tuesday said that the team’s extensive experience is what allows the Blancos — even if they are losing — to change the tempo of a game and pull off a win in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The 28-year-old Germany midfielder, who played at Bayern Munich between 2007 and 2014, admitted it would feel different facing his former club on Thursday, reports Efe.

“I played under (Bayern coach) Jupp Heynckes myself for a long time and I know he’s a top coach,” Kroos said. “Since he arrived, they’ve played much better, so I think they’re harder to beat than last year, but we’ll see.”

“I’ll see a lot of players I used to play with, or who I still play with in the national team,” he added, in an interview on the official UEFA website.

“This competition is the hardest to win. Maybe that unleashes special powers in us,” Kroos explained.

“Emotions always play a part, especially on Champions League nights at the Bernabeu. You can see that in our performances,” he added.

Bayern is set to host Real Madrid at Allianz Arena here.

