Kroos named German footballer of the year

Berlin, Aug 5 (IANS) Real Madrid’s Champions League winner Toni Kroos has been named German footballer of the year for the first time, Kicker magazine said on Sunday.

Also, Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsan of Olympique Lyon was voted as German female footballer of the year for the second straight year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kroos, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid in May, stood out with 185 votes from sports journalists ahead of Freiburg striker Nils Petersen (39 votes) and Schalke’s Brazilian defender Naldo (with 38).

Kroos, a rare bright spot in a German side that crashed out of the World Cup group stage as title holders, was second last year behind former Bayern Munich teammate Philipp Lahm.

“Footballer of the year — that’s a prize you do not get so easily — and most importantly not everyone can win it,” Kroos said in a statement.

Jupp Heynckes was voted coach of the year for leading Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title in May before retiring.

–IANS

pur/sed