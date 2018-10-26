KSCF joins hands with Jharkhand to end child labour

Ranchi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Kailash Satyarthi Childrens Foundation (KSCF) here on Sunday joined hands with the Jharkhand government and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to eradicate child labour in the state.

The ongoing initiative by the KSCF — Bal Mitra Gram (BMG) — is one of the first steps towards creating a child-friendly world. Through a multi-pronged, participatory approach, this initiative works to retain over 50,000 children in school every day.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo released a report on child labour in mica mining areas of Jharkhand and Bihar which highlighted the status of tribal communities and educational deprivation of children due to their involvement in mining activities.

According to KSCF, children are involved in various stages of mica mining to get crude mica from rocks.

“While we have made 126 villages in Jharkhand child labour free, we believe that thousands of children are at risk and are vulnerable in the around 500 villages where mica is collected and mined,” Satyarthi said in a statement.

The BMG model has successfully proven that access to education and other schemes of the government have ensured 100 per cent school enrolment, no instances of trafficking and child marriage, according to Satyarthi.

“Local problems can be effectively solved through seeking local solutions, and understanding the needs on ground. We will shortly develop an action plan to address the grim challenges of child labour and exploitation that have beset this area, using a participatory approach,” Kanoongo said.

–IANS

som/mag/mr