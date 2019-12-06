K’taka Congress leader Siddaramaiah undergoes angioplasty

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (IANS) Senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah underwent angioplasty at a city hospital on Wednesday night.

Late on Wednesday night, a tweet was issued from the official handle of Siddaramaiah saying, “I was treated for angioplasty this evening on the advice of doctors. I am healthy, no need to worry.”

According to a Congress party source, Siddaramiah went to the hospital for a routine check-up earlier in the day and returned home in the afternoon.

He again returned to the hospital in the evening as he was advised angioplasty, the source confirmed to IANS.

Doctors have advised Siddaramaiah, 71, to take rest for a few days.

“I am currently in the hospital and will go home tomorrow and get some rest,” said Siddaramaiah’s tweet.

He appealed to the media not to discuss about his health matter further.

Earlier in the day, the former Karnataka Chief Minister tweeted condemning rumours about his health.

He said, “Rumours about my health are baseless. I am healthy and fine. I have come to the doctor for a regular check-up, so there is no need to worry.”

On December 9, Siddaramaiah resigned as the opposition leader in Karnataka after the Congress suffered a debacle in the by-elections, winning only two of the 15 assembly seats it contested.

