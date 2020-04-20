K’taka’s GetCETGo to aid students for exams amid lockdown

Bengaluru, April 20 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Monday launched a free entrance examination coaching portal, GetCETGo, to equip students for the preparation for the entrance exams amid COVID-19 lockdown.

“The Corona pandemic has created a situation of disruption in our daily lives. This has derailed the plans of especially many young friends of ours who are at the crucial juncture of their lives – in Class 12,” said an official statement explaining the rationale for GetCETGo.

Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwathnarayan, who also handles higher education ministry played an instrumental role in bringing out the online coaching programme, following the lockdown disrupting regular classes for thousands of students across the southern state.

GeCETGo helps students prepare for CET 2020 and NEET 2020.

“Comprehensive study material in the form of synopsis, practice questions, chapter-wise tests, mock tests and revision videos are available free to all students registered for CET 2020,” said the portal.

