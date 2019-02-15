KTR pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs at CRPF Southern HQ

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao paid tributes to the Pulwama martyrs at the CRPF Headquarters here on Sunday.

The terror attack on Thursday claimed the lives of 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences. Indians will never forget the sacrifice of the martyrs. They will continue to remain in our hearts and prayers.

“We live in a large democracy which feels safe today, primarily because of the men in uniform,” said Rao, who is the son of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and is popularly known as KTR.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured troopers.

KTR also handed over two cheques of Rs 25 lakh each from him and his friends to G.H.P.Raju, Inspector General of Police, CRPF, Southern sector.

–IANS

