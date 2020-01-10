Kuchh to Pak connection hai: BJP tears into Cong

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s statement giving a communal spin to Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh’s arrest, and said there should be a “democratic surgical strike” on the grand old party.

“Congress has done exactly what it is capable of — to attack India and save Pakistan,” alleged BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

He also resurrected the term “saffron terrorism”, a coinage Patra claimed, was invented at the behest of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Patra used the opportunity to highlight the Congress’s stance on Batla House encounter, as well as Rahul Gandhi’s alleged statements on “Hindu terror” which were later released through Wikileaks. All this came just a month away from the Delhi Assembly polls.

“Dear Congress, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, do you have any doubt who launched the terror attack on Pulwama? I challenge you to come on camera and express that you don’t trust Indian Army and Indian Intelligence agencies,” said Patra, from the BJP podium.

This comes days after Rahul Gandhi dared Narendra Modi to enter any university in the country and appease the students and explain CAA-NRC, provided the Prime Minister did not have any police protection.

He further claimed this is an effort to give “clean chit” to Pakistan. He went on to allege: “This is not a slip of the tongue, this is Congress speaking in Pakistan’s words.”

BJP went all out to launch an offensive against the Congress party by using the opportunity to remind Chowdhury’s faux pas in the floor of the house during the debate of abrogation of Article 370.

“Kuchh to gadbad hai. Kuchh to connection Pakistan ke sath hai (There’s something is wrong. There’s some connection with Pakistan),” alleged Patra.

He went on to claim that by Tuesday evening, 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Sayeed might express his “love” for the Congress, as well.

Patra even insinuated that the Congress party is a “python” that wants to kill “its mother”.

The Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha not only raised question on Pakistan’s involvment in Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, that killed 40 Indian bravehearts, but he went on to communalise the incident.

Chowdhury earlier said: “Had #DavindarSingh by default been Davindar Khan,the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous.”

The blatant communalisation of the matter by the Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha left not only the BJP stunned but the nation in disbelief.

Chowdhury didn’t stop at that. He went to claim: “The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we cannot afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish.

“Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it.”

Such a senior Congressman raising question on Pakistan’s involvement in Pulwama attack that killed 40 Indian bravehearts has now given BJP a golden fodder ahead of the crucial Delhi elections.

–IANS

abn/in