Kudankulam N-unit-1 may be connected to the grid on Nov 14

Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) The first 1,000 MW atomic power unit at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) is expected to be synchronised to the southern grid on Nov 14, said an official.

It was earlier announced that the unit belonging to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) would restart generation on Nov 5, after it was shut down for annual maintenance on Aug 1.

Preliminary work towards restarting the unit is underway, an official told IANS.

Similarly, the first 220 MW unit at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) which was shut down on January 30 for annual maintenance is expected to restart power generation on November 18.

The KNPP which is in Tirunelvelli, about 650 km from the state capital, and the MAPS in Kalpakkam near here are owned by NPCIL.

The NPCIL has two 1,000 MW nuclear power plants at KNPP built with Russian equipment.

–IANS

