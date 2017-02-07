Kuldeep replaces injured Mishra for Bangladesh Test

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (IANS) Rookie chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was on Tuesday named as a replacement for leg-spinner Amit Mishra for the one-off cricket Test against Bangladesh, starting here on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Mishra, who sustained a knee injury while fielding during the third and final T20 International against England in Bengaluru, has been advised rest.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee have named Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian squad as replacement for Amit Mishra, who is injured, for the one-off Test match against Bangladesh to be played from February 9 in Hyderabad,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“Mishra has been ruled out of the match after he sustained a knee injury while fielding in the Bengaluru T20I match against England. He has been advised rest and will undergo further medical examination,” the statement added.

The match will be Bangladesh’s first five-day assignment on Indian soil, since gaining Test status in 2000.

