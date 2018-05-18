Kumaraswamy visits Karnataka temples ahead of swearing-in

Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) A day ahead of his swearing-in, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday visited the Hindu holy towns of Dharmasthala and Sringeri to pray for the success of the Congress-(JD-S) coalition government.

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader returned to the southern state after a day-long visit on Monday to Delhi to discuss government formation with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

“Although the people did not bless me and our party with a clear mandate, I have got an opportunity again to serve them by God’s grace and my parents’ blessings,” Kumaraswamy had told reporters on Monday.

Kumaraswamy will take oath at 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday in front of the Secretariat (Vidhan Soudha) here in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Delhi and Kerala Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan respectively.

The JD-S leader has asked party cadres not to erect banners, flexi boards and burst crackers as they would harm the environment, a party official said.

–IANS

