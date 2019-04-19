Kunal Parwani hopes to work with Sharman again

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Kunal Parwani hopes to work with the “most talented” actor and his “Baarish” co-star Sharman Joshi once again.

“He (Sharman) is by far the most talented and a supportive actor as well as a friend I have ever worked with. I have learnt a lot from him. I just pray and hope that I get to work with him again,” Kunal said in a statement.

The two actors will be soon seen in ALTBalaji’s “Baarish – When You Are in Mood for Romance”. Kunal plays Sharman’s best friend Sorab in the web series.

“Digital platforms are growing and it is easier and quick to shoot. As actors, we have started getting many opportunities,” said Kunal.

“It has been a wonderful experience working with the whole team as they helped me get more into the skin of my character Sorab, who is a Parsi fellow. The relationship that Anuj (Sharman) and I share is beyond friendship, more like brotherhood,” he added.

–IANS

