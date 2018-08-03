Kurt Russell defends director James Gunn

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Kurt Russell, who starred in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, has lent support to its director James Gunn, who got fired by Disney Studios after the filmmaker’s controversial tweets on paedophilia and rape resurfaced.

“It’s sad. But it’s a part of our fabric now and I get it. But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people,” Russell told Variety on Saturday.

Last month, Disney severed its business relationship with Gunn after tweets like “I like when little boys touch me in my silly place” and “The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!'” were unearthed.

Not only Russell, other cast members of the film including Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana have defended Gunn and signed an open letter asking the studio to re-hire the director.

–IANS

sim/nn/bg