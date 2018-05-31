Kushal Punjabi enters ‘…Crossroads’

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor Kushal Punjabi will play a father in an episode of the upcoming show “Zindagi Ke Crossroads”, which is hosted by actor Ram Kapoor.

“Zindagi Ke Crossroads” will showcase relatable life-altering stories, inspired from the drama of life. Each episode will show a new story and before a ‘Crossroad’ decision is taken by the protagonist, it will be put forth to the studio audience for deliberation.

One such story is on the topic of ‘adoption’ where Kushal will be seen essaying the character of a father. The story revolves around a couple’s dilemma regarding adoption.

“Every person in his/her life has encountered a crossroad, and one needs to go by natural instincts and follow their hearts to face the situation. I am a father myself and I could completely relate to the episode that was offered to me,” Kushal said in a statement.

“Shooting this episode moved me as a person. This story has left a mark on my thoughts and I am considering to adopt my second child. The thought of children who do not have parents makes me realize how empowered we can be to contribute in every little way to their lives.”

When asked about a crossroad that he overcame in his personal life, Kushal shared: “There was a time when I was diagnosed with illness and was asked to take bed rest for months. It was imperative I do so for the sake of my health. It also meant that I had to let go of acting assignments and I wasn’t even sure if I would be able to get back to acting.

“Such thoughts can really pull you down. I didn’t know what to do. While I was on the road to recovery, the future looked dark. It’s at this time that I decided to pen down my thoughts. It was writing that not just helped me recover but also led me to the idea of one feature film and two short films which went on to be successful.”

“Zindagi Ke Crossroads” will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on June 6.

