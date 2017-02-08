Kushal saves Jennifer from fire on ‘Beyhadh’ set

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor Kushan Tandon saved his co-actor Jennifer Winget on “Beyhadh” set which caught fire while they were shooting a scene.

Kushal and Jennifer were into a marriage sequence when a blaze at the ‘mandap’ went out of control.

The actor, who plays the role of Arjun in the Sony channel show, uploaded a video of the incident where he is seen saving Jennifer from the fire.

“It’s actually so cliched… You save a girl from fire… Have always Watched and imagined as a scene. But it actually happened… the way I ran both the times… I am laughing watching this while I am on my way back home. But was terrified that time,” Kushal captioned the video.

“Thank you god for giving me strength and the ability to think at that time to run and get her first because she just froze… And the day ends… much love to all,” he added.

Kushal also shared with his fans and followers that he suffered burns on his neck and legs.

Jennifer, who plays the role of Maya in the show, said she got a minor back burn.

“Last evening on ‘Beyhadh’ was completely unforeseen; just a minor back burn, healing soon. Thank you for your best wishes,” she tweeted.

–IANS

