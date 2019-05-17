Kushwaha for self-review as NDA leads in Bihar

Patna, May 23 (IANS) With the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA taking a massive lead in Bihar, opposition RLSP chief and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Thursday called for a self-review by the Grand Alliance.

He said this as the vote count showed the Grand Alliance was leading in only four of the 40 Bihar Lok Sabha seats.

Kushwaha said the Grand Alliance has failed to gauge the pulse of the people. “We should discuss all this after the official poll result,” he said.

Kushwaha was trailing in both the seats — Ujiyarpur and Karakat — he contested from.

–IANS

ik/ksk/pcj