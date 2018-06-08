Kushwaha to join Grand Alliance soon: Manjhi

Patna, June 11 (IANS) Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday claimed that BJP ally and RLSP chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha will join the Grand Alliance soon.

“If Upendar Kushwaha said ‘no’ to joining the Grand Alliance, his ‘no’ means ‘yes’. Try to understand it. He will join Grand Alliance soon,” Manjhi told the media.

Manjhi spoke here a day after Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav invited Kushwaha, who had skipped an NDA meeting in Patna last week, to join the Grand Alliance in the state which includes the RJD and the Congress.

But Kushwaha on Sunday denied speculation that he was contemplating joining the RJD-led alliance and leaving the BJP-led NDA. He said the RLSP will be a part of the NDA in the 2019 polls.

–IANS

ik/mr