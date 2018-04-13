Kuwait calls for maintaining stability after US strike on Syria

Kuwait City, April 15 (IANS) Kuwait called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to preserve international security and stability after the US launched an airstrike against Syria, an official at the Foreign Ministry of Kuwait has said.

Kuwait has followed up with deep concern the latest military operations in Syria, Xinhua reported citing the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) which quoted a ministry source as saying on Saturday.

The developments undermined the international community’s efforts to reach a political solution to the seven-year bloody political conflict in Syria, which killed hundreds of thousands of people and left millions of others homeless, the source added.

Raising alarm at this serious escalation, Kuwait called on the UNSC members to set aside their differences and to show a unified position instead, in order to shoulder their historic responsibilities of maintaining international security and stability, the source said.

Kuwait, aware of sufferings of the brotherly Syrian people and the dangers posed by the continuing conflict, has sought through its non-permanent membership at the UNSC, and in cooperation with Sweden, to adopt Resolution 2401, calling for a ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid for those in need in Syria, he said.

However, regretfully this resolution has not been implemented due to obstructions placed by “forces on the field,” the source noted.

Earlier on Saturday, the US, in cooperation with Britain and France, attacked Syrian military facilities reportedly related to Syria’s chemical weapons capabilities.

The move was to retaliate for the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian troops early the month in an attack on the rebel-held town of Douma near the Syrian capital Damascus.

The Syrian government has strongly denied the allegations.

–IANS

pgh/