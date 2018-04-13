Kuwait to cement commercial relations with US

Kuwait City, April 18 (IANS) Kuwait is ready to cement commercial relations with the US, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday.

Khaled Al-Roudhan, the Kuwait’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, flew to the US on Tuesday on a visit. He will hold talks with his US counterpart Wilbur Louis Ross on means of promoting the domestic investment environment and cementing commercial relations between Kuwait and the United States, Xinhua reported.

Al-Roudhan will also discuss with his US counterparts expertise swap, with an aim to increase commercial exchanges between the two countries.

The minister is also scheduled to lecture at the US Chamber of Commerce and hold talks with officials of the World Bank on how to improve business in Kuwait according to international criteria.

Kuwaiti exports to the US reached $141.6 million and imports from the US amounted to $3.4 billion in 2017.

