Kylie has stash of designer bags for daughter

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner is keeping her handbags for her daughter Stormi.

Speaking in a video clip uploaded on her YouTube account, Kylie picked up a pink mini Hermès Kelly bag worth $27,000 and said: “Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute. I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts so when she gave me this last year, it was really special.

“This one I am definitely going to let Stormi wear, probably, when she says, ‘Mommy, I want to carry a purse’. So, this is probably going to be her first purse.”

The 21-year-old personality then dropped down a shelf level and picked up a Louis Vuitton bag and said: “Another purse that is really special to me, well two purses. My mom gave these to me and Kendall (her older sister) when we were like super babies. So I am definitely going to give this to Stormi.”

Kylie has said she wants Stormi to run her Kylie Cosmetics empire as well, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Maybe one day (I will) pass this on to Stormi, if she’s into it.”

–IANS

