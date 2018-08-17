Kylie Jenner, daughter to join Travis Scott on tour

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Reality TV star Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram that she and her 6-month-old daughter will be joining Stormis father Travis Scott on his Astroworld tour.

“Me and storm ready for tour,” Jenner captioned an Instagram of Scott’s tour graphic, reports people.com.

Scott, 26, announced the tour, which is officially called Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour on Thursday following the release of the Astroworld album on August 3.

The tour dates have not yet been revealed.

