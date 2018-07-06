Kylie Jenner faced post-baby body insecurities

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Reality television star Kylie Jenner knows her body has “bounced back super fast” since welcoming her daughter in February, but says she has struggled with her share of post-baby body insecurities.

While answering some fan questions, the 20-year-old mother opened up about it, reports people.com.

“I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast, which I guess I did,” said the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star in a new video posted on her YouTube page, and added that “people can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes.”

She said her body changed in significant ways.

“My b**bs are three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my b**bs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my bu**’s bigger, my thighs (are) bigger.

“And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before,” added Kylie, who has named her daughter Stormi.

She wants to get back in shape and have “real abs”, people.com reported.

“I know I can have a super fit body. And just for my health a” I want to do this. I want to feel good.”

Watching her body go through changes at her age was “physically, mentally, and emotionally a challenge”. But Kylie also found it to be a “beautiful thing”.

“It was such a great pregnancy and birth. And I’m so happy. I would have done the same thing over again,” she said.

–IANS

rb/pgh/