Kylie Jenner flaunts sleek brunette bob

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has got rid of her lengthy blonde hair extensions and debuted a sleek and natural bob on social media.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star showed off her new hair style in a Snapchat video, in which she is seen with her boyfriend Tyga, reports mirror.co.uk.

When one fan asked if that was Kylie’s real hair, she replied: “Yes it is.”

She experimented with her hair in the past. From platinum blonde to green, pink, grey, blue and peach, she has coloured her tresses a number of time.

