Kylie Jenner helping Blac Chyna with kids

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been a “huge help” to model Blac Chyna for looking after her son King Cairo.

Chyna has been busy since she gave birth to her second child Dream Kardashian — whom she has with Rob Kardashian — last month. She had King Cairo with her former boyfriend Tyga, who is currently dating Kylie.

According to a source, Chyna is thankful to Kylie — Rob’s step sister — for keeping her four-year-old son “happy and satisfied”.

“Kylie can’t do any wrong where Chyna’s concerned,” the source told hollywoodlife.com.

“Kylie’s been a huge help to her by watching King and keeping him happy and satisfied as she deals with her two little babies who require so much of her attention, by the name of Dream and Rob,” the source added.

Chyna and Rob have now parted ways from each other and Chyna is taking care of Dream.

–IANS

