Kylie Jenner sparks secret breast job rumours

San Jose, Jan 31 (IANS) Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has sparked speculation that she has had a secret breast surgery after she was spotted in a low-cut dress in Costa Rica.

The 19-year-old is currently enjoying a holiday with her beau Tyga and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe in Costa Rica where Kylie showed off a noticeably fuller bust, reports mirror.co.uk.

The white fringed dress had a low-cut neckline that showed off the curve of her breasts.

Fans soon discussed whether her chest has been surgically enhanced.

She added fuel to the fire last month by flaunting her ample assets in photographs on her Instagram account.

