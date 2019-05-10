Kylie Jenner to launch skincare range

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is set to launch a skincare range with make-up free campaign, and boasts it’s “vegan and cruelty free”.

The “self-made billionaire” already has a successful make-up company called Kylie Cosmetics. And now Kylie has revealed she is expanding her billion dollar empire with a skincare line – called Kylie Skin By Kylie Jenner.

The 21-year-old entrepreneur announced the news on Instagram on Friday morning with a make-up free photo of herself with glowing skin. Kylie Skin launches on May 22, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kylie wrote: “KYLIE F**KING SKIN! wow. Skincare and make-up go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!”

The mother of one continued: “Building my make-up line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company!”

Adding: “Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfilment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are. I got the best of the best for you guys!”

The star confirmed that her new skincare line is “cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types”.

