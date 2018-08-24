Entertainment

Kylie Jenner’s abs are ‘making a comeback’

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who welcomed her daughter Stormi six months ago, says her abs are “making a comeback”

She proudly announced that she has already got her abs back as she shared a video flaunting her flat stomach on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Taking to her Snapchat account, the 21-year-old filmed herself standing in front of the mirror in a skimpy white crop top and low cut black sweatpants.

She captioned the clip: “Abs making a comeback.”

–IANS

nn/rb

