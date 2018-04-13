Kylie Minogue is happy to be single

London, April 17 (IANS) Singer Kylie Minogue says she is “very happily single” and does not need a man to validate her life.

Minogue said she has moved on from the break up with her actor fiance Joshua Sasse, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

“Literally, that’s been and gone but I appreciated everyone’s kind thoughts. That does seem like another life. I really just built up, regained my sense of self, I was like, ‘Oh yeah this is me, this is who I am’,” Minogue said on the TV show “Lorraine”.

The “Can’t get you out of my head” hitmaker says her new album “Golden” is about moving forward in her life.

“I was very happily single when I wrote them (the tracks). Like, very happily single. The grass is always greener is not it? You know. It is not, we tend to think it is. Honestly, it’s just not (a break-up album) – what it became about was me and my life and where I am in my life and the lessons I’ve learnt,” she said.

The singer began dating Sasse in late 2015 and they got engaged just a few months later. But the actress and singer confirmed last February that they had separated.

–IANS

