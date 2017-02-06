Kylie Minogue not ‘fussy’ about beauty products

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Singer Kylie Minogue isn’t loyal to any particular beauty brand but does have a cleansing regime she sticks to twice a day.

Minogue, who recently split from Joshua Sasse, follows a loose beauty regime every morning and evening.

“I use whatever I can find — I’m not too fussy! The most important part of my beauty regime is washing my face thoroughly morning and night, and I do think a cloth helps because it gives a gentle exfoliation,” Minogue told express.co.uk.

The 48-year-old has a “girly” love of make-up and loves getting beauty tips, but she is equally a fan of going bare-faced and feeling fresh and natural.

“I love make-up. I’m girly like that, for sure, and I’m always chatting to make-up artists to find out about products and pick up tips. But I’m also a fan of going make-up free. Taking it all off after a concert or show is such a great feeling,” she said.

–IANS

sas/nn/