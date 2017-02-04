Kylie Minogue’s former fiance was ‘non-trusty opportunist’

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Singer Kylie Minogues friends reportedly branded her former fiance and actor Joshua Sasse a “non-trusty opportunist”.

Minogue confirmed her split from Sasse on Thursday.

According to a source, Minogue’s friends have always had a long-standing “suspicions” about Sasse, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Since they met, we’ve all been concerned about what Joshua’s intentions were,” the source said.

“None of Kylie’s previous partners have ever shown such a keen interest in sharing her spotlight and people saw through it,” the source added.

